Ru-Ridge Corn Maze & Haunted Ridge Join Forces for the Season

CARLTON, Minn. – It’s opening day at Ru-Ridge Corn Maze and the family tell me they’re excited about this season.

The Ru-Ridge Corn Maze is eight acres full of a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo and of course corn.

Something that the owners are proud of.

This year there’s an activity wall, one of the many things you can enjoy with your family.

“We’ve added a ramp to our hayride, made sure our trails are wide and clear, handicap restrooms. And I’ve also partnered up with St. Jude,” said Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Angela Line. “We’re going to have donation boxes for St. Jude so we encourage people to come out and donate for that great cause.”

You have until Oct. 28th to check out the corn maze for yourself.

Meanwhile Ru-Ridge has partnered with the haunted shack for a scary but fun experience.

This is the 25th year for the spooky affair and it’s new permanent home is next to the corn maze.

Workers are hammering away to get it all done before Halloween.

During the day it’ll be the corn maze and at night it’ll be the Haunted Ridge.

“The annual Haunted Shack will be here, with its building and the haunted house inside, said Haunted Ridge Co-Director Patrick Stojevich. “We’re going to have a haunted hayride and along with that this year we’re going to have a haunted corn maze that we’re going to be walking through a trail through the corn maze.”

The new building is 4,000 square feet and is expected to open by mid October.

Proceeds from the Haunted Ridge benefit the Special Olympics.