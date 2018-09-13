Single Vehicle Crash Leaves man With Life Threatening Injuries

Police Believe Alcohol was a Factor in the Crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – A Grand Rapids man is battling life threatening injuries after his vehicle went off the road Wednesday evening.

The single vehicle accident happened on Highway 38 near Abro Road in Itasca County.

The 57-year-old driver was transported to Grand Itasca Hospital for his injuries.

Authorities say there was severe damage to the vehicle and believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

There were no other passengers in the car.