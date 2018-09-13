This Northland Race is Unlike Any Other

CLOQUET, Minn.- To start racers already get five minutes knocked off their finish time, just for wearing a fanal.

Some are calling it the last run of Summer and it’s safe to say the Lost Forester Adventure Run is one participant won’t ever forget. This unique eight-mile course goes through the woods, as runners must traverse through swamps and fallen trees with only a few orange markers along the way. At the halfway point, the foresters will find a man waiting, with a shot of liquid courage but here’s the hard part, the rest of the trail is unmarked and racers must use a compass to find their way out.

“They literally come bursting through the woods at various points, some people actually show up at the top of the hill, some people are found way back over that way, some people are coming around up over the highway,” organizer Brian Krohn said. “Just all over the place.”

The final stretch takes you up a 35-foot hill and you must ring the bell to finish. The crazy course is all for a good cause, the money goes towards an orphanage in Uganda called the Blue House Orphanage, which houses 30 girls.