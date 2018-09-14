AmeriCorps Presents at City Hall

Volunteers Introduce Themselves, Talk Future Projects

DULUTH, Minn.- The Northland’s AmeriCorps VISTA program introduced itself to the public today during a special presentation at City Hall.

Local politicians and leaders met with Americorps VISTA members to learn all about what they do.

If you didn’t know, VISTA–which stands for Volunteers In Service To America–is a one year commitment young people take at non-profit organizations or local government agencies to help build them up.

“For me personally, it means a lot,” said Autumn Soli, a volunteer with the new Ecolibrium3 initiative. “Because it means having an opportunity to show genuine gratitude and to give back to a community that has given me so much. It’s just an incredible experience.”

Once assigned, VISTAs are paid a stipend less than minimum wage, so they can get a sense of what it is really like to live in those conditions.

One of their bigger projects currently, Ecolibrium3, is working to turn the entire neighborhood of Lincoln Park into an interactive science museum.