Chester Bowl Fall Fest Highlights the Changing Season

Another Fall festival is taking place in the Twin Ports.

DULUTH, Minn.- The annual Chester Bowl Fall Festival celebrates the changing of the season with art vendors, live music and activities for kids.

The festival is a free event, but a suggested donation of $5 is asked for at the door to help raise money to get kids on skis and out in the snow for the Winter. Operations manager for the festival Sam Luoma says last year’s event raised over $26 thousand.

“It’s a fun way to open the ski season for us and to show off the park and to get everybody to start thinking about skiing again.”

Chester Bowl is expecting over 10 thousand guests and are asking those attending to park in the UMD parking lot B. A free shuttle will run for guests all day long.