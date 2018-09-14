Cleveland Cliffs Provides Update on Projects

Chairman, President and CEO Calls Press Conference

FORBES, Minn.- In the midst of a legal battle with Mesabi Metallics, and days after suing the DNR, Cleveland Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves passionately talked of the company’s future plans, at a press conference today.

Among the topics discussed was an update on the steelworkers’ potential strike situation. Rather than a strike, Goncalves wants to strike a deal with United Steelworkers.

“We’ll get this done with the union,” Goncalves said. “Because they have been partners during the good times, I have been partners during the good times. We are in the good times right now.”

Soon after, Goncalves jumped into the hot topic.

The company’s legal battle with Mesabi Metallics over ownership of the former Essar steel site, and the DNR’s refusal to grant cliffs the full permit.

Goncalves highlighted a very recent development from the DNR.

“I was surprised yesterday when we got approved, from the DNR! To start sampling our land. We’re gonna start building a work road and start sampling our site.”

After initially being denied ownership in Nashwauk, Cliffs opened a plant in Toledo, Ohio, which he says has done wonders for that area. Wonders he wants to bring back to Minnesota, to the Iron Range.

“I want the land, particularly my land, for my people to work, for my company to build something that will be here for 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 years. Your kids, your grandkids will be working here. Well I’m going to do it.”

Despite the success in Toledo, Goncalves says he would much rather put that money into Nashwauk, into a project for Minnesotans. And he says he is willing to do whatever it takes to make that reality.