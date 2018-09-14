Edina Hospital Violated Patient Privacy

Fairview Says it has Ended the Video Practice

EDINA, Minn. (AP) – A federal investigation has found a suburban Twin Cities hospital violated the privacy rights of some patients by videotaping psychiatric evaluations in the emergency department without their knowledge.

The Medicare investigation focused on a woman who was taken to the ER at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina against her will in May 2017.

The Star Tribune says the woman requested security camera footage from the hospital as part of her lawsuit over her admission and treatment by police. The woman says she expected only footage of the hospital entrance and was shocked to learn the hospital had videotaped her the entire time she was there.

A hospital official says cameras had been added to the psychiatric evaluation rooms because of an increase in the number of violent patients. Fairview says it has ended the practice.