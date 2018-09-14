Emergency Response Team Revamps Place in Twin Ports

Wenck is an Environmental Consultant Company whose emergency response sector is looking to protect the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn.- A Twin Cities based company, experts in emergency response are ramping up their image in Duluth.

Wenck is an environmental consultant whose response team is expanding into the Twin Ports to protect the several industries in the area. The company plans to work alongside the fire and police departments, but will focus primarily on the clean up and aftermath of emergency situations.

Wenck regional manager Brett Ballanvance thinks this is a critical area for the company to service more in the future.

“Servicing the Duluth–Superior area is a key thing because of the need for it up here with the industry that’s here, and having that short response time is important.”

The environmental company was one of the emergency response teams on site after the Husky Refinery explosion in April, however much of their supplies focus on water quality and protection.