Engwalls Corn Maze and Agri-tainment Center Gets Ready to Open for the Fall Season

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Fall is making its way into the Northland- the prefect time for Engwalls to open for their 2018 season.

With corn stalks up to 12 ft. high, this is Engwalls 9th season running the maze alongside other crowd favorites like shooting the corn cannons. Tracy Lundeen has been a partner with Engwalls for several years now, and loves the environment it creates for families.

“I think that this is the favorite time of the year for most people that live up here. People love Fall. People love to get outside during the Fall. One of the highlights for me being up here is just watching friends and family interact.”

Engwalls hosts nearly 10,000 guests each year. One dollar spent from every admission ticket for the center will be donated to one of over half a dozen local non-profits the group is partnering with.

This year those attending can look forward to the center’s corn maze festival happening on Oct. 20.