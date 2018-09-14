Florence Rolls Ashore in Carolinas, Tears Buildings Apart

Top Sustained Winds Have Dropped to 85 mph

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Wind speeds are kicking up far from the coast in central South Carolina as Hurricane Florence slowly makes its way along the coast.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of up to 21 mph on Friday morning in Columbia.

That’s about 220 miles from Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, where Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 7:15 a.m. Friday, coming ashore along a mostly boarded-up, emptied-out stretch of coastline.

At 9 a.m. the center of the hurricane was about 55 miles east of Myrtle Beach, where wind gusts as high as 60 mph were recorded.

The hurricane’s top sustained winds have dropped to 85 mph, while it moves slowly toward South Carolina at 6 mph.