Making Fun Fall Memories with Simek’s Family Farm

Simek's Family Farm Will Open Saturday, September 15

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s a sure sign fall is right around the corner.

Family owned and operated Simek’s Farm is opening Saturday, September 15!

Co-owner Andrea Simek says the farm is a wonderful place for both the young and the young-at-heart to enjoy a fall farm experience.

The grounds include a corn maze, pick your own fall pumpkin, fresh produce, a café and more.

LIVE music will be performed nearly every weekend.

General admission is $6 dollars.

Pony rides are $6 dollars and hay rides are $2 dollars.

The family farm will be open through October 21.

Simek’s is located eight miles west of Cotton at 8997 Arkola Road in Kelsey, Minnesota.

Click here for more information.