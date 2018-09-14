Making Fun Fall Memories with Simek’s Family Farm
Simek's Family Farm Will Open Saturday, September 15
DULUTH, Minn. – It’s a sure sign fall is right around the corner.
Family owned and operated Simek’s Farm is opening Saturday, September 15!
Co-owner Andrea Simek says the farm is a wonderful place for both the young and the young-at-heart to enjoy a fall farm experience.
The grounds include a corn maze, pick your own fall pumpkin, fresh produce, a café and more.
LIVE music will be performed nearly every weekend.
General admission is $6 dollars.
Pony rides are $6 dollars and hay rides are $2 dollars.
The family farm will be open through October 21.
Simek’s is located eight miles west of Cotton at 8997 Arkola Road in Kelsey, Minnesota.
Click here for more information.