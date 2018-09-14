Read to Final Four Program Begins

DULUTH, Minn.-The Final Four will be in Minneapolis this spring, but that hasn’t stopped the NCAA from kicking off the festivities early.

Earlier today the UMD men’s and women’s basketball teams came to Piedmont Elementary to launch the “Read to the Final Four” program.

The initiative includes free access to a library of more than 5,000 books online while also having a bracket style reading competition for all third graders in Minnesota.

Organizers say the event is a fun way to get younger people more interested in reading.

“The kids have such a wide variety of interests – to have thousands of books available to them – that’s priceless,” said Piedmont third grade teacher Erin Haney.

The program has been launched in five different cities throughout the state.