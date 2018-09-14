Superior Daycare Provides Flu Shots to Staff to Fight Spread to Kids

Many daycares in the Northland are noticing these flu-like symptoms earlier than previous years but it's not too early for a flu shot.

SUPERIOR, Minn.- Daycares in the Northland are already seeing flu-like symptoms and tell FOX21 this is earlier than usual.

If you are young and healthy the flu may not affect your body that harshly, but by getting the flu shot it stops you from being a carrier to those who could suffer serious problems related to the flu. People over the age of 65, pregnant women, and young children are at the biggest risk of suffering serious complications from the flu.

“The flu virus is always mutating and changing and shifting the stains that are prevalent and so it’s a moving target.” St. Luke’s infectious disease physician Andrew Thompson said.

“So this way it’s kind of a preventative to try to keep the children as healthy as possible through the flu whole season,” New Horizons Children’s Center in Superior owner Cindy Fennessey said.

Cindy Fennessey owns New Horizons Children’s Center in Superior, she’s been paying for her employees to receive flu shots at work for nearly 8 years.

“If they come right here, it’s much better, I’ve got a captivated audience kind of,” Fennessey said.

Daycare workers here are not required to receive the vaccine but it is recommended and Thursday alone, while the daycare kids napped over 50 percent of employees gave it a shot. Aside from the flu shot, Cindy tells us the daycare has a special cleaning process to keep areas and toys germ-free. But the number one rule is to wash your hands. If kids have a fever higher than 101, they have to stay home for at least 24 hours after their temperature goes down.

“Everybody can benefit from getting a flu shot to prevent influenza,” Thompson said.

Flu shots are given out at most primary care clinics, doctors offices, and even some retail stores. These shots are covered by most health insurance plans.