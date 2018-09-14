Superior Public Library Hosts their First Big Book Sale Since Renovation

The annual sale is a crowd favorite among the Northland!

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Friends of the Superior Public Library hosted their annual book sale!

Bargains on books- paperbacks, hardbacks, CDs, DVDs, artwork and more were available for the first time since the library’s renovation. People from all over the Twin Ports, like Paul Peterson and his wife, packed the building to support an events they hope to see continue in years to come.

“We would like the libraries to remain open. It’s a great source of communication. I think that people need to do a lot of reading, a lot of research.”

The sale continues on Saturday Oct. 15 from 10 to 2 with a “name your price” opportunity.