Tailgating Tech Tips with Verizon Wireless

For Avid Football Fans, Verizon Wireless Wants to Offer a Few Tips to Staying Up-To-Date with Technology

DULUTH, Minn. – Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan, or simply love to tailgate once in awhile, Verizon Wireless offers a few of their best products to help you get through the long day.

Verizon Wireless Solutions Specialist, Chad Fajkus, stopped by the FOX 21 Local News Morning Show Friday to share four items now on the market.

Fajkus says one of the biggest fears many consumers have these days is keeping a charge on electronic devices.

With a power station, you’re able to charge the device, and plug your phone into it for an extra 20+ hours of battery life.

The JBL Charge 3 speaker was also showcased, providing amazing sound quality for all of your guests and venues.

The new “Tile” device helps folks keep track of keys, wallets, or other small items that can easily go missing.

Lastly, Fajkus presented the Samsung Galaxy Note9 with the latest technology for capturing the clearest pictures on the market.