Argentinian Man Wins 23rd Annual Inline Marathon

Ken Kuwada finished the race in under an hour.

DULUTH, Minn.- The 26.2 mile course begins just south of Two Harbors and continues along scenic Highway 61, rolling through the Interstate 35 freeway tunnels and finishing at the DECC.

This event isn’t just one standard marathon. There is also a half marathon, rollerski marathon, combined 39.3, wheel’s off half marathon (run) and a Tunnel 10k.

The winner from the male elite group was Ken Kuwada who finished the marathon with a time of 56 minutes and 56 seconds. As for the elite women, Corrine Stoddard finished first with a time of one hour and twelve minutes.

“This is my first time winning a marathon race so I am really happy,” said Kuwada who is here competing from Argentina.