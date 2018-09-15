East End Family Fun Day Day In Superior

The event had lots of food, good times, and even a pet parade

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The east end of Superior knows how to have a good time.

Many people came out for the family fun day there.

Lots of food, good times and a pet parade.

Fur babies, big and small were ready to strut their stuff.

Some people come every year because of the environment for the dogs to come and play and the other animals.

“It’s important that you socialize your animals that makes them better,” said Teresa Levine of Shelties Purebred & Perfect. “If you socialize your puppies that makes them better dogs when they get older. ”

East End Family Fun Day also featured a kids zone and car show.