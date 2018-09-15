Last Day to Score Deals at Friends of the Library Book Sale

Proceeds from the book sale support the Superior Public Library.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- It’s the second day of the Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale and many people were out to grab a deal.

The shelves were filled with thousands of books of all varieties at a low price.

Shoppers could fill up a bag and get as many books as they wanted for a donation of their choice.

“My husband and I love the library. We actually kind of adopted them. so we every chance we get to support them,” said Customer Michelle Purvis. “I’m actually doing a fundraiser for them myself right now. So this is part of…so just anyway we can help them.”

Every year friends of the library has a goal to raise 15,000 for the Superior Public Library.