Thunder Gains Momentum Late to Get Win Over Yellowjackets

Fon Du Lac Tribal and Community College wins home opener.

DULUTH, Minn.- After only being up by three points at halftime, Fon Du Lac Triabl and Community College went on to defeat Rochester Community and Technical College 37-17 in the Thunder’s home opener.

The Thunder look forward to next Saturday’s game against Mesabi Range Technical and Community College.