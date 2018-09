Womens Soccer: Saints Shutout Yellowjackets

UWS unable to get past CSS defense.

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Scholastica dominated Wisconsin-Superior in a 5-0 shutout victory at Saints field. Two goals by Rachel Dixon and Morgan Friday along with one more by Janelle Rouillard sealed in this win.

The Saints are now 2-3-1 on the season and travel to St. Paul on Tuesday to face Northwestern.