Annual Properties Tour Highlights Duluth’s Historic Buildings

The tour also doubled as a fundraiser for the Duluth Preservation Alliance.

DULUTH, Minn. – An estimated 600 people spread out throughout Duluth as part of the 38th Annual Historic Properties Tour.

A behind–the–scenes look at the NorShor Theatre in downtown Duluth was a highlight.

The Duluth Preservation Alliance is behind the tour.

Staff say people really enjoy walking through history.

“For instance the Norshor Theatre its deep history. You know, starting as the Orpheum Theatre in the 30s and 40s and then converting to the NorShor Theatre in Art Deco style,” said Duluth Preservation Alliance President Mike Poupore. “This is part of what has made Duluth.”

In all, six historic properties were open for the tour including the Congdon Pumphouse and the McCord House.

One Duluth woman turned the experience into a family field trip.

“Just to spend some time with the kids and my mom and see some of the places she got to see as a kid,” said April Schultz.

