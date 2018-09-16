Border Battle Celebrates Rivalries

Locals gathered at bars across the Northland, including the Reef, to watch the game.

DULUTH, Minn. – Football season brings fun, food and rivalries to fans everywhere, especially right here in the Northland this weekend for a Border Battle.

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers squared off earlier this afternoon. Their first meeting of the year brought excitement to the fans and created rivalries within friendships.

“I wish it was later in the season, it seems kind of early to have a rivalry like this but it’s exciting, it’s always exciting. We always have friends that are on both sides of the colors so it’s good, it’s fun,” lifelong Vikings fan Joe Bacon said.

The Vikings and Packers ended in a tie for the first time since 2013 so there wasn’t too much trash talk between the fan bases, but the two will play each other again later in the season