UMD Soccer Falls to Bemidji State Before Home Opener

The Bulldogs unable to get a road win before returning home.

BEMIDJI, Minn.- UMD soccer played fellow NSIC member Bemidji State. The Beavers put up two goals in the first half and limited the Bulldogs to scoring just one in the second half to keep the lead and ultimately win the game. UMD is 16–6–4 in 26 lifetime meetings against Bemidji State and haven’t won against the Beavers since 2014.

The Bulldogs are finally headed home for its 2018 home opener on Friday against Minnesota State University Mankato. That Friday evening will also be the beginning of Bulldog Soccer’s 25th anniversary celebration weekend.