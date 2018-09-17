Authorities Searching for Suspect Laying Tire Deflation Spikes in Sawyer County

Several Vehicles Have Tire Damage

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. – The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several incidents of metal tire deflation spikes, also known as “caltrops,” being found at the intersection of Highway J and Thornapple Grade.

Authorities say the spikes have also been located on Hogsback Road and other trails in that vicinity.

The Sheriff’s Office says the spikes have caused tire damage to several vehicles.

The devices are described as four 2-inch spikes welded together and sharpened on four ends.

Authorities are asking that anyone who may have information about these devices are who has put them out to call 715-634-5213 or to submit information through the tip line at http://www.sawyersheriff.org/?page%20id=202.