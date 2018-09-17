Fall into Autumn Adventures with The Duluth Experience

The Duluth Experience is Offering a Wide List of Fall Happenings Throughout the Autumn Months

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth region offers seasonal attractions for thousands of visitors every year.

Combine the amount of entertainment and adventure with beautiful fall colors and there’s certainly something for everyone to enjoy.

Co-Founder and CEO Dave Grandmaison stopped by FOX 21 Local News Monday morning to chat about the upcoming events scheduled.

The Duluth Experience is already thinking about colorful adventures, from kayaking in the crisp autumn air to brewery tours across the Duluth area.

The Duluth Experience will also be offering guided photography classes this season.

Dark History Bus Tours will be offered through the month of October.

Click here for a full list of upcoming events, and to purchase tickets today.