Ignite Your Taste Buds this Thursday at the DECC

The 27th Annual United Way Chili Cook-Off Happens Thursday, September 20

DULUTH, Minn. – Are you a sweet or spicy chili fan?

No matter the type you favor most, there’s sure to a flavor for you at the 2018 United Way Chili Cook-Off Thursday, September 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

The 27th annual event is happening at the DECC.

Organizers say it’s a great way to check out amateur and professional chili chefs from around the region.

Head of the Lakes United Way’s Chili Cook-Off hosts this fun and filling event to raise awareness about United Way and its partner agencies serving those in the communities of Ashland-Bayfield, Greater Duluth, the North Shore, and Superior-Douglas County.

Click here to purchase tickets in advance and to learn more information.