Perfect Time To Go Pumpkin Picking

Now that the fall weather is on its way, local produce sellers are switching out their normal produce for more pumpkins.

DULUTH, Minn. – Well it’s starting to feel like fall out and everyone is getting ready for their favorite fall activities like apple picking, corn mazes and of course, pumpkin picking.

Local roadside produce sellers are also busy preparing for these fall activities, switching out their normal fruits and veggies for more fall friendly treats like pumpkins.

“Usually we get a pretty big influx early in the season. Little kids get really excited, they love climbing through the pumpkins and looking around. A lot of people come early season because they’re looking to decorate or excited about the transition to fall,” pumpkin seller Samantha Cotten said.

This produce seller is located on Central Entrance across from the Kwik Trip.