Plea For Answers In Case of Missing Duluth Woman

DULUTH, Minn.- Three years after Sheila St. Clair went missing in Duluth family and police are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Over the past three years, Duluth Police have received multiple tips but none have lead to anything big. 48–year–old Shelia St. Clair was reported missing Septemeber 10th, 2015.

Authorities believe she was planning to travel to White Earth but never made it. Three years later friends and family are still asking for answers with a search for peace.

“This is just to keep her in the public eye and hopefully this time somebody will come forward, somebody’s got to know something,” Idle No More community organizer Shawn Carr said.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken calls this missing person case an open investigation with so many unknowns.

“We want to have closure as a community and we want to have closure for the family,” Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said. “Someone out there has information that can certainly help us get Shelia back home, back to her family.”

Keeping Shelia St. Clair’s name alive is crucial authorities say when there are no new leads to announce communities can forget it’s still an unsolved ongoing investigation. A thousand dollar reward is still being offered for information that leads to St. Clair. If you know anything police want you to give them a call right away, anonymous tips are welcome.