Prep Soccer: Hawks Girls, Hilltoppers Boys Split Doubleheader

The Hermantown girls soccer team won the first game, while the Duluth Marshall boys team won the second.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hermantown and Duluth Marshall squared off twice on Monday, but the games would have different outcomes as the Hawks took the girls game and the Hilltoppers won the boys game.

The girls played first and Hermantown came out on top with the 3-2 win. Megan Madill was one of the goal scorers for the Hawks, while Baamlak Haugen and Emily Lemker scored for the Hilltoppers in the loss.

In the boys game, Duluth Marshall had complete control, posting a 5-0 shutout over Hermantown. Peyton Marshak scored twice in the win.

Up next for Duluth Marshall, the boys take on Ashland on Tuesday while the girls host Esko on Thursday.

For Hermantown, the girls play Carlton/Cloquet on Tuesday while the boys host Mesabi East Area on Thursday.