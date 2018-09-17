Prep Volleyball: Hunters, Bulldogs Extend Win Streaks

Duluth Denfeld and Carlton both pushed their win streaks to three in their home victories Monday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Denfeld and Carlton both picked up big wins at home Monday night, extending both of their win streaks.

Duluth Denfeld took down Proctor 3-1, while Carlton swept South Ridge.

The Hunters (8-2) have won three straight and will take on Hermantown on Thursday.

The Bulldogs (10-2) have also won three straight and will take on McGregor on Thursday.