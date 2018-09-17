QB Edwards Highlights Five Saints Earning UMAC POTW Honors

Edwards broke several personal records Saturday against Crown.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, five St. Scholastica student athletes were named UMAC Players of the Week, including Saints quarterback Zach Edwards.

Edwards was named UMAC Football Offensive Player of the Week after breaking several of his own records in the team’s win over Crown on Saturday. Edwards threw for a career-high 371 yards and matched a career-best four touchdown passes, three of those coming in the first half. He also set a personal best of 34 yards rushing and set a program record of 29 completions.

Here are the rest of the Saints who received honors:

Sophomore Aria Plewa: UMAC Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week (third consecutive week)

Freshman Morgan Friday: UMAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week

Junior Lexie DeWall: UMAC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

Junior Brooke Schermann: UMAC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week