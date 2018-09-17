Senior Apartment Complex Held Grand Re-Opening

Heritage Apartments houses residents for seniors 62 or older.

DULUTH, Minn. – Heritage Senior Apartments held their grand re-opening today, celebrating the end to their renovation.

The complex, located at 700 Commonwealth Avenue, homes one and two bedroom apartments for people 62 or older and was built 42 years ago. The renovation fixed the siding of the building, as well some other fixes to make the place better for residents.

“They love it. The main thing they love is the windows. That’s always a big thing. They had some old glazed windows and replacing those with a nice, new, modern vinyl, a new glazed window just makes it a lot quieter and a lot more comfortable. So that was probably the most noted improvement from their standpoint,” Terrex and TerraCorp Companies President Matt Lacati said.

They said they are almost at full capacity and have one studio apartment still available.