Small Dip in the Polls for UMD Volleyball

The Bulldogs fall to #9 in the latest polls.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team took a dip three spots to #9 in the latest AVCA poll.

The Bulldogs started the week with a loss the St. Cloud State, but rebounded with sweeps over Minot state and the University of Mary. UMD will play their first game in the newly renovated Romano Gym on Friday when they host Minnesota State Moorhead.