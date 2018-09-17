Two Huskies Named Rawlings Finest in the Field Award Winners

Gilbody and Sogard were both also named All-Stars during the regular season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northwoods League announced the recipients of the 2018 Rawlings “Finest in the Field” award, which recognizes the top fielders at each position, and two Duluth Huskies were named to the list.

Georgetown College catcher Chris Gilbody and Loyola Marymount shortstop Nick Sogard were the two Huskies to received the honor.

Gilbody had a fielding percentage of .997 while Sogard had a fielding percentage of .983 for the summer.

The two Huskies that received the honor tied for the most from any team, as two players from the Bismark Larks also earned the distinction.