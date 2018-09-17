UMD Women’s Hockey Open Season Ninth in USCHO Poll

The Bulldogs will be one of the best teams coming into this season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team will begin their season ranked 9th in the country. That’s according to the poll from USCHO.com.

This puts the Bulldogs back in the national ranks for the first time since October of last season. This season’s squad will feature the return of Olympic gold medalist Maddie Rooney in goal, as well as one of the best freshman classes in program history.

UMD will open their season this Saturday against the Minnesota Whitecaps. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.