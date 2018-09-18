15-Year-old Accused of Drunken Driving With Baby in car

Beer Bottles Were Found Next to the car Seat

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) – Police in southeastern Wisconsin say a 15-year-old boy is accused of driving drunk with a baby in the back seat.

Mount Pleasant police say the baby’s mother and another teen in the car were also intoxicated. Sgt. Eric Relich says police responded to a report of a reckless driver about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Relich says someone saw the driver swerving and driving into oncoming traffic.

The car stopped near a gas station and responding officers say they found the 15-year-old behind the wheel. WITI-TV reports Relich says the 19-year-old mother of the 5-month-old baby was so intoxicated she couldn’t stand straight.

Authorities say beer bottles were found next to the baby’s car seat. The teen driver was taken into custody.