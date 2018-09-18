A Second Rolled Ice Cream Shop is Coming to Duluth

The new Thai Hibachi-based ice cream shop plans to open within the next few months.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new Hibachi ice cream shop is in the works for downtown Duluth.

It’s located on the corner of 2nd Avenue East and Superior Street, in the former home of Lake Superior Art Glass.

T–Icyroll, as its being called, will open in the coming months and offer rolled ice cream, bubble tea, smoothies and more.

“I was very happy to because I always wanted to try to do something new in Duluth so this has been pretty successful so I’m pretty happy. I really like it.”

This new location comes after the owners opened a T–Icyroll in the Denfeld Center on Grand Avenue in West Duluth.