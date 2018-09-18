All Aboard the Fall Colors Train Starting this Friday

CNN Once Named the North Shore Fall Colors Train Tour "Top 5 out of the Top 10 in America"

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Friday, September 21, folks will be able to hop aboard the North Shore Scenic Railroad’s Fall Color Tours.

Executive Director of the North Shore Scenic Railroad, Ken Buehler, told FOX 21’s Brett Scott Tuesday morning that this opportunity gives riders the chance to view the Northland in a vibrant, colorful perspective.

The Fall Color Tours will be six hour excursions from the Duluth Depot all the way up the North Shore to Two Harbors.

There, riders will be able to enjoy two hours of fun and entertainment in the City of Two Harbors.

A shuttle bus will allow visitors to check out local shops, restaurants and more.

After the two hour break, folks will enjoy the scenic cruise back to the Duluth Depot, arriving back around 4:00 p.m.

If you’d like to purchase tickets in advance for the Fall Color Tours, click here.