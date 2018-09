Celebrating National Cheeseburger Day.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s national cheeseburger day, whether you prefer cheddar, swiss, or provolone it’s the day to enjoy a cheeseburger without guilt.

On average Americans eat 50 billion burgers a year. To celebrate FOX21 stopped by Big Daddy’s Burgers in Duluth, which is offering a special deal for a pepper jack cheeseburger.

“Cause who doesn’t love cheese,” burger chef Casey McDougall said. “All of our burgers have cheese on it except for one.”

Big Daddy’s Burgers is located on Piedmont Avenue in Duluth.