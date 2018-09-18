Fresh Veggies Grown Behind Duluth Grill

The large gourds are used in the restaurant's soups to give customers a nice fall flavor.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Grill is known for their local, fresh ingredients, and some of those are being grown directly out back.

The large crops being grown in the garden behind the restaurant are getting read to be picked for the fall harvest.

Many of the seeds come from around the world, which is producing some amazing veggies, including this four–foot tall gourd which will be used in some of the restaurant’s soups, giving customers a great taste of fall flavors.

“That is the awesome part. It’s just like, not only you grew something interesting, but you get to try it and eat it and then show people what you can do with it,” garden manager Francois Mediun said.

The garden manager says he’s already looking forward to the different crops and big plants he can grow next year.