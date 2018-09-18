Great Outdoors: Deadheading at the Rose Garden

City employees and volunteers deadhead the roses from April until early October.

DULUTH, Minn. – Throughout the summer and early part of fall, the rose garden has become a beautiful sight in Duluth. But keeping it as beautiful as it is takes a lot of work.

The rose garden has become a popular attraction for both tourists and Duluth residents.

“This is my fourth trip here and every time we come to Duluth, which is a couple times a year, we always, we’ve been stopping to come and see at that time of year what’s in bloom,” visitor Kay Full said.

But maintaining the beauty isn’t easy. Every year, city employees and other volunteers complete a deadheading process, which helps the roses produce more of a bloom.

“It went really well. We had a pretty late start due to the late frost but all the blooms have come to form and I think it’s gorgeous,” city employee Freedom Abell said.

Deadheading takes time, making sure that every rose still out there looks its best.

“We want to do a tap test and so we take the leaves that are not good and so this one looks good so we’re not going to mess with it. And then we find one that has leaves that are somewhat crinkled and look like it’s not as pretty as the one next to it so we will take the petals off.”

It’s a long process to make everything look right, but the outcome is an incredible sight for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s kind of explainable. If you look around and see how many different people come here just to see the natural beauty of the flowers, the lake, it’s just a wonderful thing.”

Deadheading will continue at the rose garden until the first or second week in October, and if you’re interested in helping maintain its beauty, visit the Parks and Recreation website.