Hotel Pikku Opens in Lincoln Park

One of the many newly opened editions for the Lincoln Park Craft District.

DULUTH, Minn.- Pikku means ‘small and odd,’ but the Hotel Pukku’s size and aesthetic appears to fit perfectly in the renovated Lincoln Park Craft District.

The hotel was opened for guests to stay at for the first time in mid-September. With three suite style rooms, each with a living room, bedroom and bathroom and two with full kitchens, it was a project three years in the making.

The hotel was supposed to open this past Spring, but owner Chelsy Whittington said she underestimated how long it would take to make little details as she envisioned them.

“It definitely was a long road to getting everything finished, but every time I come up here I kind of… it feels like home.”

Hotel Pikku is located right above Hemlock’s Leatherworks. A single night’s stay runs between $100-$150.

Suites are almost completely booked out on weekend’s through the Fall, though weekday spots are still available. Several special event weekends like Grandma’s Marathon are already booked, but those interested in staying at the hotel can book their dates here.