Lights, Camera, Action! Ironbound Studios Open House

Ironbound Studios is located in the basement at Chisholm City Hall.

CHISHOLM, Minn. – If you have dreams of making it big you don’t have to travel to Hollywood.

Just drive up to the Iron Range to Ironbound Studios.

“There aren’t many sound stages of this size east of Burbank,” said Ironbound Studios President Joel McGuire.

Lights, camera, action!

During an open house people could see the 45,000 square foot sound stage for themselves.

Even Spider-Man made a cameo.

“We’re excited to be on the same page of Chisholm and our shared vision to bringing economic development and job creation to see the region,” said McGuire.

Ironbound Studios will be used primarily for film and TV production.

“We would also love to partner with local members of the film production community as well and help them,” said McGuire.

Steven Sanders was born and raised in Chisholm.

He’s always wanted to be a star.

“From as far as I can remember that’s all I ever wanted to do was act, sing, to be on stage,” said Sanders.

Steven’s passion for film making never faded and eventually he got involved with Ironbound Studios.

He believes Ironbound Studios will help future actors or directors.

“It’ll allow people with talents and skills to be able to thrive,” said Sanders.

Who knows you may become the next Steven Spielberg.

“Our ultimate goal is to in one place have a movie production going on, in another space have a television production going on,” said Sanders.

Chisholm Mayor Mary Jo Raha says the studio brings a lot of excitement for what’s next.

“We’re looking forward to working with Ironbound. It means a lot to the community, brings in a lot of money to the community. We’re looking forward to future endeavors they have,” said Raha.

Scenes from the upcoming movie The Harbinger were shot at Ironbound Studios.

Studio staff say they have seven pending production deals, but the goal is to have three to four productions in 2019.

If you’re interested in using any of sound stages you just have to make a reservation.