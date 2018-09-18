Prep Soccer: Lumberjack Girls and Boys Win on the Road

The Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team and CEC boys team were victorious away from home.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In girls prep soccer action, Cloquet-Carlton defeated Hermantown 3-1. Kendra Kelley scored twice for the Lumberjacks, who improve to 9-1 on the season. Next up for them is a date with Proctor on Thursday.

On the boys side, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton got a goal in the first half and held on for the win 1-0 over Superior. The Lumberjacks push their record over .500 at 5-4. They will also be taking on the Rails on Thursday.