Prep Volleyball: Rails, Blue Devils, Spartans Earn Road Wins

Proctor, Virginia and Superior volleyball all get wins on the road.

DULUTH, Minn. – In prep volleyball action, Proctor got the road sweep over Duluth East 3-0. Rails improve to 6-4 on the season as they get set to take on Ashland on Thursday. The Greyhounds are still looking for their first win of the season and they’ll try to get it Saturday against Anoka.

In other action, Virginia traveled to Cloquet and the Blue Devils topped the Lumberjacks 3-2. And Superior got the win over Hermantown 3-0.