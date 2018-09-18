Rooney Named WCHA Preseason Player of the Year, Bulldogs Picked to Finish Fourth

The junior goaltender is back with UMD after winning a gold medal with Team USA.

DULUTH, Minn. – The WCHA announced Tuesday that Minnesota Duluth goalie Maddie Rooney has been named the conference Preseason Player of the Year.

The junior spent last season backstopping Team USA to a gold medal win in the Winter Olympics. Before that magical run, Rooney posted a 1.65 goals against average as a sophomore, en route to earning the 2017 WCHA Frozen Face-off MVP award.

The Bulldogs were picked to finish fourth in the WCHA Coaches’ poll, with the Wisconsin Badgers selected at number one. UMD will open their season this Saturday at Amsoil Arena with an exhibition game against the Minnesota Whitecaps.