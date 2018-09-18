UMD Students Help One Another Get Home Safely

Students can call a free hotline to be assisted walking anywhere within a two mile radius of campus.

DULUTH, Minn.- At the University of Minnesota Duluth, one campus program is helping students feel safe and ensuring no one has to walk alone.

With the exception of alcohol and drug arrests sexual assault and stalking cases are the most commonly reported crimes on the UMD campus. Now some students are helping one–another feel safe on campus so they don’t have to walk alone. It’s called the Safewalk program.

Safewalk started through Greek Life, members volunteer to walk with students anywhere within a two-mile radius of campus.

According to statistics from Clery Act reports there were 13 sexual offenses reported on campus in 2016 and then 7 different sexual offenses reported in on-campus residences. Since the start of this school year, no sexual offenses have been reported.

Students tell us they feel more comfortable having safe walk available to them.

“I think it’s awesome we have this program on campus because the more safe ways to get around the better,” Safewalk member Emma Young said.

Greek life started the program but since the University’s transportation department has joined in, helping two nights a week.

“We also have a good relationship with the police department so if anything happens while we’re doing a Safewalk that we feel uncomfortable with the people that we’re walking we also have that,” student Jacob Boor said.

Each escort carries a flashlight and wears a yellow vest to be easily identified. Volunteers tell FOX21 the program receives calls quite regularly. You can find more information about crimes reported on campus through the Clery Act.