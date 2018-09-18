Yellowjackets Volleyball Sweep Triangular Meet

Wisconsin-Superior got wins over Northland College and St. Scholastica.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica volleyball team held their home opener on Tuesday, hosting Northland College and Wisconsin-Superior in a triangular meet at the Reif Gym.

In the first match, the Saints made quick work of the Lumberjills, getting the sweep 3-0. The Yellowjackets would also do the same in their match against Northland.

In the final match of the day, St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior needed five sets, but it would be the ‘Jackets coming out on top 15-11 in the final set to win the match 3-2.

UWS stays undefeated in the UMAC while CSS falls to 2-2.