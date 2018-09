Animal Answers: Hawk Ridge Observes Bird Migration

Bird migration season is in full swing!

DULUTH, Minn.- Bird Migration season started in mid-August and runs through November.

For this week’s Animal Answers, Fox 21’s Viktoria Capek talks with John Richardson and Margie Menzies from the bird watching platform at Hawk Ridge to learn about the year’s migration season and what people can expect from the annual bird migration festival.