ATV Ordinance Passes in Superior

The ATV ordinance has not yet gone into affect.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A long-debated ordinance allowing ATV’s on trails year-round throughout the city of Superior passed.

The Superior City Council passed an ordinance allowing ATV’s to be driven all year round. The ordinance allows ATV’s to be driven on select trails throughout the city. It’s been a debate for almost a year now but city councilors believe allowing the recreational vehicles in these areas will bring in more tourism and revenue for the city.

“Use it to the best of our ability, get the best that we can out of it, hope for the best, expect some of the worst, but still answer anybody’s questions moving forward that we may need to move and do,” superior city councilor Dan Olson said.

The city has not determined when the new ordinance will go into affect councilors are still working out the kinks.